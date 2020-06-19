More Oregon DMV offices reopening; Madras not among them

Oregon-Northwest

But with nearly 3-month backlog, agencies urge you to wait

SALEM, Ore. – (KTVZ) -- Oregon DMV said Friday it will accept appointments at another 16 field offices starting next week for services that must be done in-person. But some officers remain closed until further notice, including Madras and John Day.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality also resumed emissions testing for vehicles this week – required for registration renewal in the Portland and Medford areas.

However, the agency urged, "please wait as long as possible before visiting DMV or DEQ as they work to catch up with a backlog of demand nearly three months long."

Also, Governor Kate Brown has announced that as of Wednesday, June 24, people in seven counties will need to wear masks in retail businesses like DMV offices and other locations. The counties include:

Clackamas

Hood River

Lincoln

Marion

Multnomah

Polk

Washington

Acceptable face coverings can be cloth, paper, or disposable, including bandanas and homemade masks.

Backlog catchup

Statewide, DMV has received 165,610 appointment requests through its online form since June 2 and scheduled 54,335 of those as of 8 a.m. Friday. It’s taking DMV about five days to call a customer to schedule an appointment. DMV is scheduling appointments through the end of August and will soon add options for September.

Oregon DEQ is experiencing long lines at reopened vehicle inspection stations, especially at the Clackamas, Sunset/Hillsboro and Sherwood locations. DEQ asks that you delay your visit to avoid long wait times. Other options include purchasing a compliance certificate online or visiting a DEQ Too partner for service. More details here.

VIN inspections

If you just need a VIN inspection for your vehicle, you might not need an appointment starting June 24. Check OregonDMV.com to find the nearest office available for drive-up VIN inspections. You won’t need to get out of your car, and after the inspection, DMV staff will hand you the paperwork to include when you mail your title application and payment to DMV Headquarters.

Appointment call-back progress

DMV phone agents are calling people in response to the online requests to schedule an appointment. The agents’ phone numbers are frequently hidden, which causes some people to ignore the call. We ask that you answer if you’re expecting a call from DMV.

DMV is continually bolstering its appointment scheduling team with staff from other parts of DMV and ODOT, and by recruiting new employees for temporary positions. Some appointment schedulers are working overtime. Call centers are making calls outside normal business hours – until 7 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays (even though DMV is closed on weekends).

“After we catch up with requests for appointments, we’ll shift employees back to their regular jobs elsewhere,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said.

The customer backlog is so large that DMV will continue through the summer accepting appointments only for these services:

Driver license, permit and ID card issuances

Driver knowledge tests

Disabled parking permits

Farm endorsements

VIN inspections (available without appointment starting June 24 in some offices)

Most offices open

As of Monday, June 22, Most DMV offices will be open by appointment only. The offices that will not be available until further notice are:

Condon

Cottage Grove

Enterprise

Heppner

John Day

Madras

Mall 205 - DMV will reopen when the mall reopens

As a reminder, the North Salem DMV is at a new location in the same mall.

Online and mail services

Many services, such as vehicle titles and registration, are only available via mail or at DMV2U.Oregon.gov or OregonDMV.com.

Grace Period

A law enforcement grace period on expired licenses and vehicle registration is in effect at least through Oct. 1. The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while waiting for an appointment, or allow some people to delay visiting DMV while it works through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.

More information