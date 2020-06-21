Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 12:33 pm

Oregon reports 190 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Oregon coronavirus MGN
MGN

Portland area has 118 new cases, Union County 34

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 190, along with 190 new cases, including 118 in the Portland area and 34 in Union County, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,937 cases, along with 195,674 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).

Central Oregon (Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties) have had 220 cases in total since the pandemic began.

See table below for OHA's total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Note: One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker10392
Benton6755,629
Clackamas5922319,142
Clatsop4602,087
Columbia2602,297
Coos3602,304
Crook90889
Curry70612
Deschutes14309,094
Douglas3304,262
Gilliam0083
Grant10161
Harney10352
Hood River8702,107
Jackson90010,180
Jefferson7801,641
Josephine2613,501
Klamath8804,453
Lake60213
Lane102318,830
Lincoln28603,608
Linn12996,090
Malheur5111,062
Marion1,3013414,123
Morrow311316
Multnomah1,8326841,563
Polk130122,540
Sherman10135
Tillamook601,056
Umatilla26842,619
Union25801,239
Wallowa80357
Wasco4711,942
Washington1,0512026,269
Wheeler00110
Yamhill9984,416
Total6,937190195,674

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Coronavirus / News / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply