Oregon reports 190 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Portland area has 118 new cases, Union County 34
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 190, along with 190 new cases, including 118 in the Portland area and 34 in Union County, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,937 cases, along with 195,674 negative test results.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).
Central Oregon (Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties) have had 220 cases in total since the pandemic began.
See table below for OHA's total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Note: One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|1
|0
|392
|Benton
|67
|5
|5,629
|Clackamas
|592
|23
|19,142
|Clatsop
|46
|0
|2,087
|Columbia
|26
|0
|2,297
|Coos
|36
|0
|2,304
|Crook
|9
|0
|889
|Curry
|7
|0
|612
|Deschutes
|143
|0
|9,094
|Douglas
|33
|0
|4,262
|Gilliam
|0
|0
|83
|Grant
|1
|0
|161
|Harney
|1
|0
|352
|Hood River
|87
|0
|2,107
|Jackson
|90
|0
|10,180
|Jefferson
|78
|0
|1,641
|Josephine
|26
|1
|3,501
|Klamath
|88
|0
|4,453
|Lake
|6
|0
|213
|Lane
|102
|3
|18,830
|Lincoln
|286
|0
|3,608
|Linn
|129
|9
|6,090
|Malheur
|51
|1
|1,062
|Marion
|1,301
|34
|14,123
|Morrow
|31
|1
|316
|Multnomah
|1,832
|68
|41,563
|Polk
|130
|12
|2,540
|Sherman
|1
|0
|135
|Tillamook
|6
|0
|1,056
|Umatilla
|268
|4
|2,619
|Union
|258
|0
|1,239
|Wallowa
|8
|0
|357
|Wasco
|47
|1
|1,942
|Washington
|1,051
|20
|26,269
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|110
|Yamhill
|99
|8
|4,416
|Total
|6,937
|190
|195,674
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments
2 Comments
Theres a mix up between umatilla and union counties in the first paragraph
Ah, the subheadline. Fixed, thanks.