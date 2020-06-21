Oregon reports 190 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Oregon-Northwest

Portland area has 118 new cases, Union County 34

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 190, along with 190 new cases, including 118 in the Portland area and 34 in Union County, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,937 cases, along with 195,674 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).

Central Oregon (Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties) have had 220 cases in total since the pandemic began.

See table below for OHA's total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Note: One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 1 0 392 Benton 67 5 5,629 Clackamas 592 23 19,142 Clatsop 46 0 2,087 Columbia 26 0 2,297 Coos 36 0 2,304 Crook 9 0 889 Curry 7 0 612 Deschutes 143 0 9,094 Douglas 33 0 4,262 Gilliam 0 0 83 Grant 1 0 161 Harney 1 0 352 Hood River 87 0 2,107 Jackson 90 0 10,180 Jefferson 78 0 1,641 Josephine 26 1 3,501 Klamath 88 0 4,453 Lake 6 0 213 Lane 102 3 18,830 Lincoln 286 0 3,608 Linn 129 9 6,090 Malheur 51 1 1,062 Marion 1,301 34 14,123 Morrow 31 1 316 Multnomah 1,832 68 41,563 Polk 130 12 2,540 Sherman 1 0 135 Tillamook 6 0 1,056 Umatilla 268 4 2,619 Union 258 0 1,239 Wallowa 8 0 357 Wasco 47 1 1,942 Washington 1,051 20 26,269 Wheeler 0 0 110 Yamhill 99 8 4,416 Total 6,937 190 195,674

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

