Merkley criticizes years of EPA delays, urges Congress to ban asbestos

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., lead sponsor of the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act, released the following statement Monday marking the four-year anniversary of the signing of the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act.

The Lautenberg Act gave the Environmental Protection Agency the power to ban asbestos and required the EPA to have completed its review of asbestos by today’s date—but neither a ban nor a final review have been completed.