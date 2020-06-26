Oregon DMV’s new service lets customers set own appointments

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon's DMV is replacing its online appointment request form with a new system that lets customers set appointments themselves.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, July 6, the new appointment scheduler at OregonDMV.com will let you choose the time, date and office for your appointment – without needing a call-back from DMV. You also will be able to reschedule or cancel an appointment with this new service.

See a preview of this easy-to-use appointment scheduler

In order to catch up with call-backs for the thousands of requests already submitted, DMV will stop taking appointment requests from 5 p.m. Friday, June 26, through the Fourth of July weekend.

Currently, someone who submits an online appointment request gets a call back within four or five business days — so if DMV were to keep the online form open longer, people would be getting calls back after the new system is up and running, delaying their appointment scheduling.

How DMV is catching up

As of Friday morning, DMV had received 120,535 requests for appointments since June 1 and had 15,593 customers awaiting a call to set an appointment.

“The first online appointment request form gave us a head start in catching up with the COVID-19 backlog,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. “The pause in taking appointment requests won’t delay the appointments themselves.”

DMV will continue calling customers through July 2 in response to submitted request forms. During the holiday weekend Friday-Sunday, the agency will replace its driver licensing system with a new one that offers many new capabilities, including the self-service appointment scheduling.

“This pause will give most customers who have submitted an appointment request a choice of available slots before other customers start setting appointments themselves as of July 6,” McClellan said.

DMV will not take appointment requests by phone until further notice. Call centers will be very busy responding to other questions, including helping customers get DMV services by mail.

“If you can get what you need from DMV by mail or online, or delay your visit a bit longer, please do so,” McClellan said. “That will help us catch up with services that were unavailable for nearly three months, mainly around identification cards and driving privileges.”

New online services starting July 6 at DMV2U.Oregon.gov

Replace your driver license, instruction permit or ID card

Pay your reinstatement fee

Order your driving record

Schedule an appointment at a field office

Need just a VIN inspection? No appointment necessary!

If you just need a VIN inspection of your vehicle, you won’t need an appointment at all. Since Wednesday, June 24, DMV has been offering drive-up VIN inspections at 20 of its field offices. You won’t need an appointment or to even get out of your car. After the inspection, DMV staff will give you the paperwork to complete and mail in.

Find the nearest office offering drive-up VIN inspections at OregonDMV.com.

On the first day of this service, DMV did 843 VIN inspections at 20 offices across the state, opening more appointment slots for other in-person services.

Offices limited at least through summer

The customer backlog is so large that DMV will continue through the summer accepting appointments only for these services:

Driver license, permit and ID card issuances

Driver knowledge tests

Disabled parking permits

Farm endorsements

VIN inspections at some offices – find the nearest office where no appointment is needed for a VIN inspection at OregonDMV.com

“For this summer at least, DMV offices will be limited to the few services that must be done in person so that we can serve customers safely during the COVID-19 crisis,” McClellan said. “To help customers continue driving while we catch up, remember that Oregon’s law enforcement grace period for expired licenses, ID cards and registration is in effect at least through Oct. 1.”

Doing business at DMV offices

See how easy it is to use the new appointment scheduler here

See what to expect for customer and employee safety when you visit a DMV office here

Doing business with DMV online and by mail

Many services, such as vehicle titles and registration, are only available via mail or at DMV2U.Oregon.gov or OregonDMV.com.