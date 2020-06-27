Oregon Health Plan online application system getting upgrade

Oregon-Northwest

First step in larger project to make it easier to apply for benefits

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Human Services and the Oregon Health Authority are upgrading the eligibility system Oregonians use to apply for health coverage.

The upgrade is the first milestone in a larger project to make it easier for Oregonians to apply for health and human services benefits.

As they transition from the old system to the new one, there are two important considerations to be aware of:

The online application will be unavailable from July 2-5 while the upgrade is in progress. Online applications that are not submitted by 4:00 p.m. PDT on July 2, 2020, cannot be transferred to the new system during the upgrade and will have to be restarted.

For Oregonians applying for Oregon Health Plan benefits online, it is important to complete those applications by Thursday, July 2 or wait to start the application after Monday, July 6. Paper applications and applications completed over the phone are not impacted.

Oregonians can contact customer service at 1-800-699-9075 (TTY 711) to apply over the phone or request that an application be mailed to them. They can also download, print and mail a paper application. Both options are available in multiple languages.

After July 6, Oregonians can apply for the Oregon Health Plan online.

The Oregon ONE system will continue to be upgraded, in phases, through February 2021. Once the system is fully updated, all Oregonians will be able to use a single online application to apply for cash, child care, food and medical benefits. They will also have the option to apply for any of these programs over the phone or in person at any local Aging and People with Disabilities, Area Agency on Aging or Self-Sufficiency Programs office that provides those benefits.

“This upgrade is just the first step in improving the way the state delivers health and human services benefits to Oregonians and their families,” said DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht.

Visit the DHS Benefits and Assistance page to learn more about the programs available to qualifying Oregonians.