Hermiston man jailed on charges of firing gun into a pickup on Interstate 82

Oregon-Northwest

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Hermiston man was arrested on attempted murder, drunken driving and other charges, accused of pulling up beside a pickup truck on Interstate 82 and firing a gun into the cabin, where two adults and two young children escaped injury, Oregon State Police said.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded just before 6 p.m. Saturday to the report of a shooting incident on the eastbound freeway in northeast Oregon's Umatilla County, OSP Capt. Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation determined Steven Dario Quiriconi, 62, of Hermiston, was driving a 2017 Land Rover that pulled alongside a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup and fired a gun into the cabin, Fox said.

Police found the Land Rover heading west on I-84 and Quiriconi was taken into custody without incident the captain said. No information was initially provided on what preceded the gunfire or a possible motive

Quiriconi was lodged in the Umatilla County Justice Center in Pendleton on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another (aggravated assault), four counts of recklessly endangering, unlawful possession of a firearm, menacing, reckless driving, DUII-alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. His bail totaled $347,500.