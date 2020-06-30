Charges dropped against 14 arrested at Salem protests

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say criminal charges against 14 people arrested after protests in Salem against the death of George Floyd have been dismissed.

The Statesman Journal reports the Salem Police Department arrested the people on charges of riot and interfering with a peace officer on May 31 and June 1.

Many of those arrested said they were peacefully protesting and were unable to leave quickly after police began enforcing a citywide curfew.

The protests marked the first time the city instituted a curfew and used tear gas on residents.

Officials with the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said the cases were dismissed out of the need to serve the “interests of justice.”