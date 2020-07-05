Skip to Content
Oregon reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 301 new cases; 10 in Central Oregon

St. Charles Bend reports 10 COVID-19 patients, 3 in ICU, 2 on ventilators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 215, along with 301 new cases that push the total past 10,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 10,230 cases and 253,971 negative test results. It's the fourth straight day Oregon has reported over 300 new cases.

Sunday's new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (3), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (7).

See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

St. Charles Bend had 10 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, an increase of two patients from Saturday, but one fewer than the record 11 patients reported Friday, spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said. Three of the patients are in the intensive-care unit and two are on ventilators, she added.

Oregon’s 214th COVID-19 death is 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 2, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 215th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died on July 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

More information is now known about Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death. She is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 1, at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

Note: Technical issues prevented negative test results from being processed and reported yesterday; those results were processed into the database yesterday. Today’s total includes negative test results for 7/3/20 and 7/4/20. We do not have a separate figure for yesterday.

CountyCases 1Total deathsNegative tests 2
Baker50541
Benton9456,242
Clackamas8452524,752
Clatsop5102,516
Columbia3902,933
Coos4202,847
Crook1301,097
Curry80734
Deschutes219011,393
Douglas5005,293
Gilliam10106
Grant10199
Harney10418
Hood River9302,453
Jackson149012,842
Jefferson13302,075
Josephine5514,551
Klamath13015,255
Lake210260
Lane218325,057
Lincoln34644,747
Linn15797,038
Malheur20611,815
Marion1,6484818,053
Morrow1021564
Multnomah2,4886955,510
Polk159123,029
Sherman30152
Tillamook1401,426
Umatilla75764,489
Union35611,716
Wallowa100450
Wasco9112,298
Washington1,5862035,183
Wheeler00122
Yamhill13985,815
Total10,230215253,971

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

