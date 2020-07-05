Oregon reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 301 new cases; 10 in Central Oregon

Oregon-Northwest

St. Charles Bend reports 10 COVID-19 patients, 3 in ICU, 2 on ventilators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 215, along with 301 new cases that push the total past 10,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 10,230 cases and 253,971 negative test results. It's the fourth straight day Oregon has reported over 300 new cases.

Sunday's new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (3), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (7).

See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

St. Charles Bend had 10 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, an increase of two patients from Saturday, but one fewer than the record 11 patients reported Friday, spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said. Three of the patients are in the intensive-care unit and two are on ventilators, she added.

Oregon’s 214th COVID-19 death is 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 2, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 215th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died on July 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

More information is now known about Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death. She is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 1, at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

Note: Technical issues prevented negative test results from being processed and reported yesterday; those results were processed into the database yesterday. Today’s total includes negative test results for 7/3/20 and 7/4/20. We do not have a separate figure for yesterday.

County Cases 1 Total deaths Negative tests 2 Baker 5 0 541 Benton 94 5 6,242 Clackamas 845 25 24,752 Clatsop 51 0 2,516 Columbia 39 0 2,933 Coos 42 0 2,847 Crook 13 0 1,097 Curry 8 0 734 Deschutes 219 0 11,393 Douglas 50 0 5,293 Gilliam 1 0 106 Grant 1 0 199 Harney 1 0 418 Hood River 93 0 2,453 Jackson 149 0 12,842 Jefferson 133 0 2,075 Josephine 55 1 4,551 Klamath 130 1 5,255 Lake 21 0 260 Lane 218 3 25,057 Lincoln 346 4 4,747 Linn 157 9 7,038 Malheur 206 1 1,815 Marion 1,648 48 18,053 Morrow 102 1 564 Multnomah 2,488 69 55,510 Polk 159 12 3,029 Sherman 3 0 152 Tillamook 14 0 1,426 Umatilla 757 6 4,489 Union 356 1 1,716 Wallowa 10 0 450 Wasco 91 1 2,298 Washington 1,586 20 35,183 Wheeler 0 0 122 Yamhill 139 8 5,815 Total 10,230 215 253,971

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.