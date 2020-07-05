Police: 7 men arrested after yelling racial slurs at Black family in Lincoln City

Oregon-Northwest

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Seven men were arrested after police say they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in Lincoln City.

The men challenged police to a fight when officers arrived at the beach and set off banned fireworks, police said.

They were arrested on suspicion of charges, including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks, the Oregonian reported.

The men are from Clark County, Washington, police said. They were cited and released.

The men arrested were: Gennadiy Kachankov, Antoliy Kachankov, Andrey Zaytsev, Oleg Saranchuk, Ruslan Tkachenko and Yuriy Kachankov. A seventh man refused to identify himself, police said.

Listed phone numbers couldn’t be found for the men. It’s unknown if they have attorneys.

The coastal community is about 88 miles southwest of Portland.

Seven Persons Arrested During July 4 Disturbance On Beach (Photo)

Lincoln City Police - 07/05/20 2:51 AM

On Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at about 9:33 PM, Lincoln City Police were dispatched to the ocean beach area in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on a report of group of people shooting off illegal fireworks and causing a disturbance with other citizens on the beach.

The initial officers arriving on scene in one of the Lincoln City Police Department’s beach ATV’s were immediately surrounded by this group of about 10 people who began taunting and challenging the officers for seizing illegal fireworks. Several other officers arrived on scene and learned that this same group of white people had been taunting and challenging a family of black persons by yelling racial slurs at them, insulting them and using Nazi salutes towards them.

The black family advised they felt intimidated by the actions this group had displayed towards them. The on scene officers formed a line between the group of white persons and the black family, allowing the black family to safely leave the beach and return to their room. During this time, several in the group of white persons continued to taunt the officers, trying to challenge them to fight.

Other members from the group of white persons then began shooting off multiple large illegal aerial fireworks in front of the officers. After several more officers arrived on scene, they moved in on the confrontational and highly intoxicated group and began placing them under arrest for a variety of criminal charges.

Gennadiy Kachankov (30), Antoliy Kachankov (28), Andrey Zaytsev (28), Oleg Saranchuk (45), Ruslan Tkachenko (22), all of Clark County Washington were charged with the following crimes, Riot, Interfering with Police, Disorderly Conduct II, Harassment, Possession of Illegal Fireworks, and Offensive Littering. They were cited and later released. An additional male, who refused to identify himself and who had no ID on his person, was transported to the Lincoln County Jail for fingerprint identification and charged with the above listed crimes. In addition Yuriy Kachankov (30) of Clark County Washington was also charged the above listed charges along with Resisting arrest. He was also cited and later released.

The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the members of the Toledo Police Department and Lincoln County Parole and Probation, who assisted us with the 4th of July coverage and this incident.

Submitted By: Sergeant Jeffrey Winn

Under Authority Of: Chief Jerry Palmer