Man killed in SW Oregon logging accident

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a rolling log in southwest Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 11 a.m. Sunday to a remote area West of Picket Creek, where they found Cody Anderson dead.

Officers say Anderson had been hit “by a rolling log which he was cutting with a chainsaw," based on information at the scene. No further details were provided.

The logging crew, Rural Metro Fire, AMR and the Sheriff’s Office recovered Anderson’s body.

