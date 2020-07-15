Walden hails President Trump’s move to streamline environmental rules

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., released the following statement Wednesday on President Trump’s announcement of the Council on Environmental Quality’s final rule updating the National Environmental Policy Act regulations:

“Rural Oregonians know too well the burdens of our dated, slow and tedious NEPA regulations. They’ve watched for years as special interest groups have hijacked the process to drag out needed forest and range management projects that would improve the health of our public lands and reduce the threat of wildfire on our communities.

"A lot has changed in the last 40 years, and a fresh look at these regulations is long overdue. President Trump’s actions to streamline this process will help ensure that we can better manage our forests, protect our communities and improve our nation’s transportation and energy infrastructure into the future.”