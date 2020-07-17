Wyden, Merkley announce $16 million in grants to small, rural hospitals

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Thursday that Oregon will receive more than $16 million in grants to support health care providers that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will target small and rural hospitals, as well as certain acute care hospitals.

The funding is being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Small and rural hospitals are critical to their communities, and in many cases they are the sole health care provider for their region,” said Merkley. “The pandemic has highlighted just how important it is that these institutions have the resources they need to ensure every Oregonian can access the care they need.

"At a time when many of our health care providers are struggling to stay afloat—and when their work is more important than ever—I’m thankful that these grants will support hospitals across our state.”

"Hospitals in every nook and cranny of Oregon must have full federal support to continue their heroic work during this public health crisis," Wyden said. "I'm glad to see this essential investment, because without our small and rural hospitals, many communities would have little to no access to health care at all.”

This funding was authorized by the bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which allocated $175 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers, including those disproportionately impacted by this pandemic.

Thursday’s grants will send $16.1 million to assist small and rural hospitals in Oregon. Additionally, acute care hospitals in the Oregon, Washington, and Alaska region will receive $69 million in aid between the three states.