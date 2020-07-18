Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Representative John Lewis, who died Friday night.

She said flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain lowered through July 18.

"We lost a legend," Brown said. "Congressman John Lewis exuded justice and equality for all. He was the heart and soul of the civil rights movement. In times of darkness, he reminded us all to get into that good trouble and carry on the fight.

"Now more than ever, we carry his fight with us. Dan and I are sending condolences to the entire Lewis family during this difficult time. May we all celebrate his legacy, and his journey."

The White House issued a national flag-order at 8:40 a.m. ET Saturday. The full presidential proclamation is available here.