New Lake County wildfire burns 700 acres SW of Paisley

Meanwhile, 393-acre Rosland Road Fire now 90% contained

PAISLEY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new wildfire on Tuesday raced across 700 acres of private and Forest Service lands in Lake County, bringing numerous crews, air tankers and helicopters to the area, officials said.

The Ben Young Fire broke out about 11 miles south-southwest of the town of Paisley, burning on the east side of the Chewaucan River, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership advised on its Facebook page.

By evening, the fire had burned an estimated 700 acres. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Resources called in so far included four heavy air tankers, two helicopters, a single-engine air tanker, six engines and two 20-person Type 2 hand crews. A Type 3 management team was ordered, as well as additional resources, officials said.

Fire officials advised the public to be aware of firefighter safety and avoid increased fire traffic on Forest Service roads 33 and 31510.

Meanwhile, the Rosland Road Fire that burned nearly 400 acres east of La Pine over the weekend reached 90% containment Tuesday.

Officials warned that the fire danger level across the region is extreme due to hot, dry conditions and fuels. They urged people to use caution on forest and other lands.