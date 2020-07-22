Lake County wildfire grows to 1,200-1,500 acres

Oregon-Northwest

PAISLEY, Ore. (KTVZ) – The one-day-old Ben Young Fire south of Paisley has grown to an estimated 1,200 to 1,500 acres as crews from several agencies tackle the blaze.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday on private land about 10 miles south of Paisley and moved onto the Fremont-Winema National Forest’s Paisley Ranger District late Tuesday afternoon, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.

There is no containment figure for the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One private cabin in the area is threatened by the fire, which was showing moderate behavior Wednesday, with some torching, officials said. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area until 11 p.m. Wednesday due to the possibility of abundant lightning on dry fuels in the area.

Resources on the fire include several engines, a bulldozer, helicopters, air attack, a lead plane, three heavy air tankers and three single-engine air tankers, with more on order. Agencies working on the fire include the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management. Officials said it could burn into BLM and more private lands.