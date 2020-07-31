Gov. Kate Brown calls Aug. 10 special session to rebalance state budget

Oregon-Northwest

Also will press for more police accountability reforms

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday she will convene a special session of the Oregon Legislature at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 10 to rebalance the state budget by addressing the state revenue shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown issued the following statement on the need for lawmakers to convene:

“This crisis has impacted all of us — Oregon families, businesses, non-profits, and local governments have all had to cut costs. The state of Oregon has been tightening its belt as well. With a nearly $1 billion budget deficit in the current biennium, there is more work to do.

“These decisions will not be easy. Oregon has been smart with our reserves and saved for a rainy day, preparing us to weather this economic storm. But if we use too much of our savings now, then we’ll be stuck with an even bigger budget gap for the next biennium. Putting off tough decisions this summer will only leave us with impossible choices next January.

“Unlike the federal government, Oregon must balance our state budget. State and local governments have been left reeling from the economic downturn. For months, we have waited for Congress to take action, and it is still my hope that they will include aid for states and local governments in the coronavirus relief package currently being negotiated.

“We need to preserve critical services like health care, education, and senior services during this pandemic. And, we must do more to address the disparities in state support for Oregon’s underserved communities, particularly our Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, and other communities of color. I would like to thank legislators for beginning this work already, and I look forward to rolling up our sleeves and crafting an updated budget that serves all Oregonians.”

In her proclamation calling the special session, the governor also noted her support for urgent legislation that builds on matters considered in the first special session, including additional police accountability reforms.

Governor Brown has already proposed $150 million in General Fund savings for the biennium. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, state agencies have worked to find efficiencies by reducing non-critical spending, delaying new programs, halting non-essential travel, and leaving positions unfilled.

Governor Brown said she is convening the special session under her authority pursuant to Article V, section 12, of the Oregon Constitution.