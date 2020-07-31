Gov. Kate Brown calls Aug. 10 special session to rebalance state budget
Also will press for more police accountability reforms
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday she will convene a special session of the Oregon Legislature at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 10 to rebalance the state budget by addressing the state revenue shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown issued the following statement on the need for lawmakers to convene:
“This crisis has impacted all of us — Oregon families, businesses, non-profits, and local governments have all had to cut costs. The state of Oregon has been tightening its belt as well. With a nearly $1 billion budget deficit in the current biennium, there is more work to do.
“These decisions will not be easy. Oregon has been smart with our reserves and saved for a rainy day, preparing us to weather this economic storm. But if we use too much of our savings now, then we’ll be stuck with an even bigger budget gap for the next biennium. Putting off tough decisions this summer will only leave us with impossible choices next January.
“Unlike the federal government, Oregon must balance our state budget. State and local governments have been left reeling from the economic downturn. For months, we have waited for Congress to take action, and it is still my hope that they will include aid for states and local governments in the coronavirus relief package currently being negotiated.
“We need to preserve critical services like health care, education, and senior services during this pandemic. And, we must do more to address the disparities in state support for Oregon’s underserved communities, particularly our Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, and other communities of color. I would like to thank legislators for beginning this work already, and I look forward to rolling up our sleeves and crafting an updated budget that serves all Oregonians.”
In her proclamation calling the special session, the governor also noted her support for urgent legislation that builds on matters considered in the first special session, including additional police accountability reforms.
Governor Brown has already proposed $150 million in General Fund savings for the biennium. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, state agencies have worked to find efficiencies by reducing non-critical spending, delaying new programs, halting non-essential travel, and leaving positions unfilled.
Governor Brown said she is convening the special session under her authority pursuant to Article V, section 12, of the Oregon Constitution.
Comments
4 Comments
Who writes these lies ?
–
“rebalance the state budget by addressing the state revenue shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
–
The virus never reached the level to define it as a pandemic in Oregon- so that is a complete manufactured media lie.
–
Second- there was no budget shortage until Brown initiated her economy killing Executive Orders- done without a clear vision of what she was doing- the crime here is that the state has to have a recovery plan… not a BS “phases” initiative… but a recovery plan that is of the direct and same magnitude as the emergency plan… you don’t shut down a company without an insurance plan… Kate Brown has no insurance plan for the state- she never thought about it- she just acted recklessly running in circles screaming virus-virus-virus !
–
So can we get someone to re-write this oped and treat this man made statewide financial crisis with more facts- less drivel !
This, as is patently obvious to most, is a news release from the governor’s office. Your spin is your own.
So it’s Democrat propaganda ? Again- what do you all care- yer still getting paid no matter how many shovel fulls of mushroom feed you toss… I dunno Z people- do you ever walk across the tracks to see how the other half lives… probably not- don’t wanna get them new skechers scuffed !
“created by the COVID-19 pandemic” – More accurately it should read “created by Governor Brown’s shutdown”
Can we get enough signatures on the recall in by then????