Nike layoffs in Oregon to total at least 500

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike has filed documents with the state of Oregon that show its recently announced layoffs will eliminate at least 500 jobs at the company’s world headquarters near Beaverton.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company announced the downsizing July 22 after disclosing a rare money-losing quarter in June. But it has not yet divulged the actual number of job cuts.

The number of layoffs worldwide will be much higher than the 500 in Oregon losing their jobs. Last week, Nike said the cuts will result in termination costs of $200 million to $250 million.