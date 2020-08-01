Crater Lake National Park imposes fire restrictions

Oregon-Northwest

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK (KTVZ) -- With the increased fire danger in Southern Oregon, Crater Lake National Park announced Saturday it will go into Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The outlook is for above-normal significant wildland fire potential for the next several months, park officials said.

To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, the following restrictions were implemented effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday:

Campfires

Wood fires and charcoal fires are permitted only within established grills or fire rings, or portable self-contained grills, in the following designated areas: Mazama Campground Park residential areas

Gasoline and propane camp stoves and gas grills are permitted in campgrounds, picnic areas, backcountry areas, and residential areas.

Smoking

Smoking is permitted only in the following areas: In vehicles, provided that an ashtray is used for ashes and butts. While stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or free of all flammable materials. Ashes and butts must be disposed of safely and may not be discarded on the ground.



Fireworks

Fireworks are prohibited in the park at all times.

These restrictions are implemented pursuant to the authority described in 36 Code of Federal Regulations 2.13(c), 2.21(a) and 2.38 (b).

"Our goal is voluntary compliance; however, persons who fail to comply with these restrictions may be cited or arrested," the park said. "Thank you for your cooperation."