Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 272 cases; 4 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 328, along with 272 new cases, four in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 272 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 19,366 cases, along with 397.765 negative test results.

The new cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Jackson (9), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Morrow (1), Multnomah (49), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (64), Wasco (9), Washington (19), and Yamhill (27).

As of Monday, Crook County has had 43 COVID-19 cases, one death and 1,718 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 540 cases, eight deaths and 18,041 results, according to the OHA. Jefferson County has had 311 cases, three deaths and 3,123 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported four COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Monday, three of whom are in the ICU and on ventilators. The hospital system has 24 ICU beds in Bend and six in Redmond.

Oregon’s 327th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 6 and died on August 1. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 328th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 29, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

