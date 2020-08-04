25 COVID-19 cases reported at summer camp near Portland

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the virus was first detected July 18 at Trout Creek Bible Camp near Corbett when a staff member tested positive, and the camp shut down for the season July 21.

Multnomah County health officials say the outbreak has grown to a total of 11 campers and 14 staff members -- all age 20 or younger.

The camp’s executive director said it followed all requirements set forth by the Oregon Health Authority.