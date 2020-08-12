Multnomah Falls reopens to the public, with coronavirus rules

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tallest waterfall and one of the state’s most popular attractions has reopened to the public with new guidelines in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah Falls opened in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

New social distancing and face mask mandates were also announced, in addition to other strategies to keep crowds down and visitors separated from one another.

The Benson Bridge viewpoint at Multnomah Falls will remain closed, along with the hiking trail to the top of Multnomah Falls.

Several other recreation areas in the gorge also reopened Tuesday, including the Angel’s Rest and Horsetail Falls trails.