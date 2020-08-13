Portland State disarms campus police, 2 years after fatal shooting

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University said Thursday it will disarm its campus police force, more than two years after officers from the department shot and killed a Black man who was trying to break up a fight close to campus.

The announcement came as Oregon’s largest city approaches 80 days of nightly protests following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after being pinned by the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer

Portland State President Stephen Percy said the decision to have officers patrol the campus unarmed is the first step in a broader policy to re-imagine safety at the state-funded university in the heart of the city. The university has more than 26,000 students, although many commute to class.

“Over the past few weeks we have listened to many voices across our campus,” Percy wrote in an email to campus announcing the change. “The calls for change that we are hearing at PSU are ringing out across our nation. We must find a new way to protect the safety of our community, one that eliminates systemic racism and promotes the dignity of all who come to our urban campus.”

Activists had been calling for Portland State to disarm campus police long before Floyd’s death.

The campus police officers got guns for the first time in 2014 following a contentious decision that came despite concerns raised by students.

Then, in June 2018, two campus officers fatally shot 45-year-old Jason Washington, a Navy veteran and employee of the U.S. Postal Service, near a bar just outside the boundaries of the university’s campus.

A report by the Portland Police Bureau found that college police officers fired 17 times and Washington was struck nine times. Oregon’s medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. A grand jury ruled that the two officers should not face criminal charges.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/b8bdb2fe0d66b3a09d78ac734e9ad0e4