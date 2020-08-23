Seaside fire truck hit by falling tree while helping fight N. California wildfire

Oregon-Northwest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KTVZ) – A Seaside Fire & Rescue crew helping out on a Northern California wildfire had a close call over the weekend when a tree fell on their brush truck, officials said.

The crew was on assignment patrolling fire line at the LNU Complex Fire near Santa Rosa on Saturday morning when the accident happened.

“The light bar probably saved us from injury and prevented the tree from going through the cab roof,” Engine Boss Katie Bulletset said.

The vehicle was taken out of service and awaiting a damage assessment.

Despite the mishap, the crew continues to work with the rest of the Clatsop County Task Force, helping with firefighting efforts.

The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal deployed the Clatsop County firefighters last Wednesday as Oregon Task Force 9, with four more task forces from throughout the state, in response to a request from California to assist In the catastrophic wildfire season.

The 340,000-acre fire as of Sunday was reported to be 17 percent contained.