Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested anti-government activist Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Statehouse on Tuesday after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers.

Bundy didn’t respond to a reporter’s shouted questions as he was wheeled into an elevator in a chair he apparently refused to get out of.

At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room, and they also refused to follow police commands to leave.

Another person was taken into custody a few hours earlier in the same room where protesters shouted down lawmakers.

The incident follows another Monday, when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus.

Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundy and other protesters are opposed to a proposed liability law intended to shield schools, businesses and government entities from lawsuits from people who get COVID-19. Some lawmakers also oppose the legislation, which they say will remove accountability.

