Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested anti-government activist Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Statehouse on Tuesday after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers.
Bundy didn’t respond to a reporter’s shouted questions as he was wheeled into an elevator in a chair he apparently refused to get out of.
At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room, and they also refused to follow police commands to leave.
Another person was taken into custody a few hours earlier in the same room where protesters shouted down lawmakers.
The incident follows another Monday, when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus.
Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bundy and other protesters are opposed to a proposed liability law intended to shield schools, businesses and government entities from lawsuits from people who get COVID-19. Some lawmakers also oppose the legislation, which they say will remove accountability.
Comments
3 Comments
Bundy should have stooped lower than snake crap in a wagon wheel rut and identified himself as a member of ANTIFA or BLM and he wouldn’t have had a problem at all.
Bundy and you Pro Fascists, should leave the country if you hate it so much!
Bundy is a stone cold religious fundamentalist terrorist, who, if he was a muslim and not a mormon, would have been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the death of LaVoy Finicum.
Anyone know if Ammon ever paid back his SBA government loan?
Ammon Bundy, who is lead the armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon to protest what he calls the “tyranny” of federal involvement in the business affairs of private citizens, borrowed $530,000 through a federal small business loan program in 2010.
Oh…that hypocrisy.