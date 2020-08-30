Crews use boats to reach new wildfire in forest NE of Sweet Home

Oregon-Northwest

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters had to enlist boats late Saturday to reach a new wildfire burning in steep, dense woods on a roadless peninsula in Green Peter Lake northeast of Sweet Home.

The Green Peter Peninsula Fire, estimated Sunday at about 15 acres, was reported about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Several engines from ODF's Sweet Home office responded. Upon reaching the lake, they were quickly aided by private boaters who helped them ferry pumps, hoses and other equipment to the peninsula so they could engage on the fire.

Boats from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Linn County Parks and Sweet Home Fire also assisted ODF firefighters in getting to and from the peninsula, about 12 miles northeast of Sweet Home.

Two helicopters have been engaged since Saturday, one from a private industrial landowner and the other on contract with the U.S. Forest Service. The helicopters have been dropping water from the lake onto the fire.

Nearly 40 personnel were working Sunday to contain the fire, burning in thickly forested, steep terrain on federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management's Northwest Oregon District, Cascades Field Office.

No evacuations are anticipated, officials said, but the Whitcomb Creek County Park and its boat ramp were closed to the public, as it's being used as a staging area for firefighting operations.

Boaters were asked to use the Thistle Creek boat ramp instead and to avoid the Quartzville Arm of the lake, so as not to interfere with the helicopters as they refill from that part of the lake. Quartzville Drive, also known as the Quartzville Back County Byway, remains open.

The cause of the fire, which threatens no structures, is under investigation.