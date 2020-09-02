Audit: ODOT’s work zone safety efforts could use some improvements

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT’s roadway project delivery process emphasizes work zone safety, but auditors identified several ways work zone safety can be further enhanced, according to an audit released Wednesday by Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

The findings are outlined in the report entitled: “ODOT Oversees a Robust Project Delivery Process, yet Opportunities Exist to Further Improve Work Zone Safety.”

ODOT’s focus on work zone safety in its project delivery process is already robust, but could benefit from some further steps toward standardization during project design, the auditors found.

That could include the introduction of a statewide project design planning template, greater opportunities for designers to visit work zones, and a feedback loop that includes designers throughout the project delivery process.

Some policies and procedures that inform project design practice do not align with one another, potentially causing confusion among staff and stakeholders about which procedures should be followed, the audit states.

The role of stakeholder involvement in project design should also be clarified, auditors said. Balancing stakeholder feedback with the technical expertise of ODOT staff and consultants will help the agency continue to meet safety and mobility needs in work zones.

“This audit pinpoints some key areas where ODOT’s focus on safety could receive greater emphasis and support within the project delivery process,” Clarno said. “It’s important that everyone — workers, drivers and pedestrians — gets home safely at the end of the day.”

Read the full report on the Secretary of State website.