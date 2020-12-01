Judge finds Portland in contempt of order limiting impact munitions

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has found the city of Portland in contempt of his order that limited the use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez ruled Monday that police violated his order three times on June 30 as officers declared an unlawful assembly and tried to push protesters away from the police union building.

The judge’s written ruling followed a hearing in a suit filed against the city by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland.

The judge will meet with both parties at a future date to determine what, if any, sanctions to issue.