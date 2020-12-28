Lawsuit seeks reports on Willamette River dams’ structural integrity

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group in Oregon has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for not providing information about the structural integrity of Willamette River dams south of Portland.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the lawsuit, filed by Willamette Riverkeeper, stems from the Corps releasing a plan in January calling for restrictions on water levels behind two dams.

The plan said higher water levels could increase the risk of dam failure and refers to reports on the dams.

Willamette Riverkeeper filed a public records request in March for the reports, but the group has yet to receive the requested information.

The Corps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.