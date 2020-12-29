Nez Perce Tribe reclaims ancestral land in Eastern Oregon
JOSEPH, Ore. (AP) — The Nez Perce Tribe is reclaiming an ancestral village site in Eastern Oregon, more than a century after being pushed out of the area.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports this month, the tribe in the town of Joseph purchased 148 acres of an area known as “the place of boulders."
The land was part of an 1855 treaty that granted the tribe millions of acres and the right to fish and hunt on lands ceded to the U.S. government. But the U.S. Army forced the Nez Perce to leave the area in 1877, in violation of that treaty.
