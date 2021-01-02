Lake County armed robbery suspect shot, killed by officers in highway standoff

Oregon-Northwest

Gun used in holdup found to be 'realistic replica rifle,' district attorney says

SILVER LAKE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A suspect in a New Year's Day holdup of a Silver Lake gas station and convenience store was shot and killed by officers after his car was stopped and he refused to comply with their commands, Lake County District Attorney Ted Martin said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were dispatched just before 10 a.m. after receiving the report of an armed robbery at the store, Martin said.

An employee reported that a man had just brandished a gun and threatened to kill people before taking the cash register's contents and fleeing in a small compact car with Nevada license plates, Martin said.

The vehicle and suspect description were relayed to sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police. They were later advised the suspect was in Paisley and continuing south toward U.S. Highway 395.

Around 10:45 a.m., deputies and troopers successfully deployed spike strips on state Highway 31 north of Valley Falls, the DA said.

The suspect, later identified as Isaac Matheney, 37, continued to flee but later came to a forced stop.

Martin said officers, knowing the suspect was armed, began giving commands to Matheney, who refused to comply.

"Following a brief standoff, Matheney was fatally shot by law enforcement officers," the district attorney said in a release Saturday evening.

The weapon used in the robbery was later determined to be a "realistic replica rifle, which was recovered at the scene," Martin said.

All of the involved officers from OSP and the sheriff's office have been placed on administrative leave, pending completion of the investigation.

At the request of Lake County officials, Martin said, the Klamath County Sheriff's Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department were called to assist in the investigation, since they were not involved in what transpired.

The district attorney released no further information, pending completion of the investigation.

That investigation led to closure of state Highway 31 just north of the Highway 395 intersection for much of the day Friday, with motorists detoured and advised by ODOT to use other routes.

Online court records show Matheney pleaded guilty in 2015 to fourth-degree assault and strangulation, and was sentenced to 19 months in state prison.