Portland police shut down neighborhood, find 5 armed robbery suspects

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five people were taken into custody after the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team spent hours searching for armed suspects in the Hollywood District.

Police said the suspects were wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

Officers arrested two suspects, but three remained outstanding. That’s when authorities activated SERT and warned residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors while police searched for the suspects, who were believed to still be armed.

Roughly three hours later, police reported five people had been detained.

On Saturday, they said four adult males, ages 18 to 22, and one 17-year-old had been arrested on first- and second-degree robbery charges. They also said they found and seized a gun believed involved in the robbery, a Taurus .22-caliber handgun.