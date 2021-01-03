Idaho land board dismisses request to quash cell tower plan

Oregon-Northwest

STANLEY, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners has turned down a request from two Idaho nonprofits to contest a proposed lease that would allow a 195-foot cellular tower to be built in the Sawtooths as part of the nationwide first responders’ network, FirstNet.

The board voted unanimously to reject appeals from the Idaho Conservation League and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association.

Conservation groups and Stanley residents have raised concerns about the proposed tower, which would be built by telecommunications company AT&T. Opponents say the tower would mar the natural beauty of the Sawtooth Valley and popular nearby Redfish Lake.