Suspect in attempted murder of officer escapes Portland police HQ

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder of a police officer, saying he escaped from a temporary holding cell and ran out of police headquarters in downtown Portland.

The Oregonian reports 24-year-old David Dahlen was arrested Saturday for allegedly ramming a stolen pickup into an officer, Jennifer Pierce, on Christmas Eve, fracturing her pelvis.

He escaped from a locking room at the Police Bureau’s detective division while awaiting questioning.

Bureau members secured the building after they discovered that Dahlen had escaped, and surveillance video showed him running away.

A police spokesman says officers have not yet figured out how Dahlen escaped, but described it as “unprecedented” in the bureau’s recent history.

Police did not provide an update Sunday morning.

When officers tried to box in the stolen truck at a gas station, the driver rammed into Pierce as she stood outside of her car, according to witnesses. Pierce was pinned between the truck and her patrol car. The pickup then backed up and drove forward, striking her again.

Pierce fired her gun at the truck after she was struck a second time. The pickup, which had been stolen from a Portland auto shop, was found abandoned about an hour after the police confrontation.