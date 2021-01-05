Construction begins on FEMA Mill City housing site for wildfire victims

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials are starting to build a temporary housing site for residents in Linn and Marion counties who lost everything in the 2020 wildfires.

KOIN-TV reports the Mill City site will hold up to 16 temporary housing units, according to the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

FEMA said Monday it's setting up utilities now before the mobile homes arrive. Media relations specialist for FEMA, La-Tanga Hopes, says the homes are expected to arrive in Mill City in three to four weeks.

In Oregon, 250 families have been approved to receive FEMA Direct Temporary Housing, but that number has decreased, as many households have found alternate temporary or permanent housing on their own.