Injured Gorge hiker rescued, three days after falling down 50-foot cliff

Oregon-Northwest

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (AP) — A Coast Guard helicopter crew has rescued a seriously injured hiker, three days after he fell down a 50-foot cliff in the Columbia River Gorge, authorities said Saturday.

The Coast Guard and the Hood River County Sheriff's Office say they brought the 43-year-old to safety on Friday night after he was discovered by two other hikers at the base of the cliff, about a mile from the start of the Gorton Creek Trail.

They said he was conscious but injured, disoriented and possibly hypothermic, and authorities said he likely would not have survived another night. He was flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland and was reported to be in stable condition.

U.S. Coast Guard news release:

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Coast Guard Air Station Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescued a seriously injured hiker Friday from a canyon near Cascade Locks in Hood River County.



Watchstanders at Sector Columbia River received an agency assistance request from Oregon Emergency Management at approximately 5:30 p.m.



Two hikers found the injured man near Gorton Creek Trail on Friday. The man reportedly fell, sustained immobilizing injuries and became stranded in the canyon Tuesday, three days earlier.



When the Coast Guard received initial notification, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were on scene administering immediate medical care but were unable to safely medevac the injured hiker due to challenging terrain.

The MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was conducting training offshore when diverted to Air Station Columbia River to retrieve necessary equipment and a rescue swimmer [Aviation Survival Technician]. The aircrew departed from Air Station Columbia River at approximately 6 p.m.



The aircrew arrived on scene and deployed the rescue swimmer at 6:42 p.m. The survivor was successfully hoisted from the canyon in a coordinated effort between the Coast Guard aircrew and other responders on scene before being transported to Legacy Emanuel Memorial Hospital in Portland.



"The interoperability of federal, state and local agencies made the difference. It saved this man's life," said Greg Merten, operations unit specialist and search and rescue controller at Sector Columbia River. "Knowing information about the terrain, medical condition of the hiker, allowed us to prepare and to arrange everything to successfully effect the rescue."



At 8 p.m., the survivor was transfered in stable condition to the hospital's trauma team.



The Coast Guard urges mariners and those exploring remote areas inland to have a plan and to let others know when you expect to return. Always have a reliable means of communication to reach first responders in case of emergency.