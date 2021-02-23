About 10,000 still without power in northwest Oregon

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — About 10,000 customers in northwest Oregon remained without power Tuesday morning, almost two weeks after a strong winter storm knocked out electricity to more than 400,000.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the majority of outages, about 5,000, remained in the hardest-hit areas of Clackamas County centered around Canby and Oregon City.

On Monday, Portland General Electric President Maria Pope said she couldn’t provide an exact date that power would be completely restored to those areas.

Pope said the last stretch of restorations were the most difficult for crews, because they were working on outages that bring back power to only a few customers at a time, making the process slower.