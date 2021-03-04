Oregon’s GOP lawmakers urge Gov. Brown to reopen all schools immediately

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon’s Republican state lawmakers sent a joint letter Thursday to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, urging her to use her executive powers to “take decisive action and reopen all Oregon schools for full in-person instruction immediately.”

State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Reps. Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, and Jack Zika, R-Bend, were among the 32 GOP legislators who signed the letter, saying they “are deeply concerned about the detrimental impacts school closures are having on Oregon students.”

While the state has loosened restrictions and allowed many schools to reopen, with COVID-19 guidelines, the legislators said all need to return due to “the academic, social and emotional consequences” of not having been in a classroom for nearly a year.

They noted issues such as a survey that found over half of 11- to 17-year-olds reported having suicidal thoughts regularly, and that more than 3 million women have dropped out of the workforce.

The lawmakers said a recent $499 million federal allocation to the state should be sufficient to reopen schools, “especially when an ever-increasing body of evidence supports that it is safe – even without the vaccination of teachers.”