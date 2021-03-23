Gov. Brown orders public flags to half staff to honor Boulder shooting victims

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday to "honor and remember the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated" on Monday in Boulder, Colorado.

"Oregon stands with Colorado following this horrific tragedy," Brown said. “Dan and I send our condolences to the families and friends of the 10 individuals who lost their lives. Together we mourn this tremendous loss, and we stand in solidarity with those fighting against unspeakable and senseless acts of violence."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House’s website.