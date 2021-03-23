Worker killed in blaze at Silverton seed cleaning facility

Oregon-Northwest

SILVERTON, Ore. (KTVZ) — A dust explosion is suspected of sparking a fire that killed one worker at a seed-cleaning facility near Silverton Tuesday morning, officials said.

Silverton Fire District firefighters responded to the reported explosion and fire around 9 a.m. and saw heavy, dark smoke and flames from several miles away.

Initial reports indicated three people might be trapped on the structure’s second floor, prompting a three-alarm fire call and request for more fire engines from nearby communities.

With flames and smoke engulfing the plant’s second floor, firefighters aggressively attacked the blaze, but found a missing person had died inside. Another worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.