11 arrested on drug, money laundering charges

Oregon-Northwest

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Eleven people have been arrested in connection with drug manufacturing and money laundering allegations at several restaurants.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports five search warrants were executed on March 17 at restaurants across Linn, Benton and Marion counties. Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement reported this week that the 11 people were charged with racketeering, money laundering, criminal conspiracy and other charges as the result of a long-running investigation.

Some of the alleged crimes related to money laundering, law enforcement said, happened at local restaurants.

Albany Police Captain Jerry Drum said the department won't release the names of the restaurants.