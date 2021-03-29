Oregon House cancels floor session due to virus concern

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House has canceled its Monday floor session, after another confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Capitol.

The Statesman Journal reports an individual diagnosed with COVID 19 was last in the building on March 16, according to an announcement Sunday.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek decided on Monday’s House cancellation “out of an abundance of caution,” said Lindsey O’Brien, Kotek’s chief of staff, adding some people are still waiting on test results.

The next House floor session is expected to be Tuesday morning, unless there are additional COVID-19 diagnoses.