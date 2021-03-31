Oregon hazardous waste landfill plans expansion

Oregon-Northwest

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — A company operating Oregon’s only hazardous waste landfill says it needs more space as it anticipates a future influx of waste.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports military cleanups and federal Superfund sites are among the reasons cited by Chemical Waste Management to expand its hazardous waste operation outside the Columbia River town of Arlington.

Company spokesperson Jackie Lang says the expansion is about making sure that dangerous materials and potentially dangerous materials are managed safely in the years ahead.

The current hazardous waste landfill sits on a nearly 1,300-acre plot next to Oregon’s largest solid waste landfill. The United States lists one hazardous waste landfill facility in Oregon, one in Idaho and none in Washington.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/chemical-waste-waste-management-hazardous-waste-oregon-8aef2824fa4504b887550043c49d74e4