Feds: Portland non-compliant with police excessive force agreement

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice have issued the city of Portland a formal notice of non-compliance with its settlement agreement over police excessive use of force.

It’s the first time the DOJ has taken that step since U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon approved the agreement seven years ago.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the notice is the first step toward probable mediation with the city over an impasse on stalled police reforms.

Federal lawyers last month said they had asked Portland police to create a plan on how they’ll properly report, analyze and investigate officers’ use of force, but the city contends a correction plan isn’t required under the settlement.