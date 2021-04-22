Report: Federal agents unprepared for Portland protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report by the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security finds that federal agents deployed to Portland last summer to quell racial justice protests didn't have the proper training and equipment and had no plan for operating without the help of local police, who were ordered to stand down by the city.
According to OPB, the report says 755 federal DHS agents policed protests in Portland following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two months into their deployment, the cost reached $12.3 million.
The report also found the militarized agents did not wear consistent uniforms.
This is true, however, what the article does not mention is that Mayor Wheeler and the City Council would not allow the local police to defend the Hatfield Building. What was the Federal Government to do? Let the THUGS burn it down? Just like the feces in the streets, the elected officials created this problem and then blame others. I challenge anyone who may respond to this, to drive 3rd St in downtown Portland, or Market street in Salem and tell me that this is ok. When a police officer in Ohio should be praised by the entire country for saving a girls life has to hear the left “cry” racist injustice, make me sick to my stomach.
Stop calling them protests, FFS.