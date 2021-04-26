Oregon lawmakers OK bill to keep deaf drivers safe during traffic stops

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday allowing a person who is deaf or hard of hearing to have that noted on their vehicle’s registration and on their driver's license.

Under the bill, law enforcement officers can learn — before walking up to the vehicle — that a driver is deaf as they run the license plate through their database. It was earlier passed by the House, also unanimously.

Supporters say such laws can help protect people who may not be able to hear and respond to law enforcement commands.

“They are scared to communicate with law enforcement officers because they are worried they would be shot in case they ‘act’ as if they are not listening to the police officers’ instructions,” said Steven Brown, vice president of Oregon Association of the Deaf.

“The intent behind the measure is to provide law enforcement with this information before they come in contact with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing,” Lindsay Baker, assistant director of the Oregon Department of Transportation, testified in support of the bill.

The action by Oregon lawmakers comes amid heightened awareness in the nation of how interactions with police can go horribly wrong.

In 2016, a North Carolina state trooper shot to death Daniel Harris, who was deaf, after an attempted traffic stop.

