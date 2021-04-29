Bentz blasts Biden administration move on northern spotted owl habitat

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) released the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to further delay the implementation of the Trump Administration's critical habitat rule for the northern spotted owl.

The agency noted that it ultimately intends to revise or withdraw the January 2021 final rule, the congressman said.

“The announcement by the Biden led U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that the agency will revise or withdraw the Trump Administration’s critical habitat rule for the Northern Spotted Owl will be truly disastrous for the owl and Oregon communities.

"The Biden Administration's move to prevent the management of our forests will stop efforts to prevent catastrophic wildfires that can take lives, destroy rural communities, and devastate the habitat of the owl - not to mention other wildlife.

"Already, Oregon is facing wildfires in places like Klamath County where drought conditions continue to make the situation evermore dangerous. It is shameful that the Biden Administration would rather kowtow to radical environmental groups than follow the science and the law,” Bentz concluded