Strike ends at Oregon Tech as contract deal reached

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The faculty at the Oregon Institute of Technology has come to an agreement on a five-year contract with the university, ending a strike that had stretched into a second week.

The Herald and News reported this week that tentative agreements were reached on salary, merit increases and health insurance that includes Oregon Tech paying 95 to 97% of health care costs.

Administration upped its salary offer from 9.5% guaranteed salary increases to 11.5% over the next five years, with the opportunity for another 3.5% in merit increases.

Both sides called it a good contract and said each side compromised.