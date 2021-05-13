Washington schools to open full-time in fall, masks required

Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington authorities said Thursday all schools in the state must provide full-time, in-person education for students for the 2021-22 school year and that students and staff will still be required to wear masks.

The Washington state Department of Health released guidelines that included mitigation efforts they said were designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The mask directive could prove controversial, as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday moved to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

About 1.1 million students attend public schools in Washington state.

