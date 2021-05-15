Portland police, FBI respond to threats of gun violence

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Citing intelligence that there are “imminent” efforts from outside groups to “engage and advance gun violence” this weekend, the Portland City Council announced police and the FBI will be on the streets of the city for the next few days.

The statement says the city learned “three alarming things” that led to this decision. Officials says the groups involved in this violence have issued an order to shoot someone in the next 30 days or be shot for not showing loyalty.

City officials say individuals and groups from Washington and California are in Portland to engage in and advance gun violence. Officials say these actions begin a retaliatory cycle that only escalates.