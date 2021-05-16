Second Amendment sanctuaries facing first court test in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county. It's one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws and could impose thousands of dollars in fines on those who try.
Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states around the U.S., including Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Illinois and Florida, according to Shawn Fields, an assistant professor of law at Campbell University who tracks them.
Many are symbolic, -- such as one adopted unanimously last week by Jefferson County commissioners -- but some, like in Columbia County, carry legal force.
The group Everytown for Gun Safety is among those urging a judge to invalidate the ordinance that's been divisive in the county, located outside of Portland.
The movement took off around 2018, as states considered stricter gun laws in the wake of mass shootings, including a high school shooting near Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and made survivors into high-profile gun control activists.
After President Joe Biden took office, conservative lawmakers in several states proposed banning police from enforcing federal gun measures, and at least one proposal in Arizona has been signed into law.
The movement hasn’t yet faced a major legal challenge. The Oregon case was filed by Columbia County under an unusual provision in state law that allows a judge to examine a measure before it goes into effect. No timeline has been set for a court hearing.
“This will allow the court to tell us whether the county can actually decline to enforce certain state laws, and it will tell us how to abide by the will of the voters, to the extent that we can,” said Sarah Hanson, who serves as counsel in the conservative-leaning county in deep-blue Oregon.
Supporters of the ordinance include the Oregon Firearms Federation, which said in a November statement that “extremists” and “big city radicals” were trying to curtail gun rights.
The group referenced Portland protests opposing police brutality that occasionally turned violent last summer and called the ordinance a “common sense” step that would “ensure your right and ability to defend your life and the lives of your loved ones.”
The ordinance would ban the enforcement of laws like background check requirements and restrictions on carrying a gun, though it would have exceptions for others, including keeping firearms from convicted felons.
I only obey laws I agree with.
This is Central Oregon where our motto is: WILL NOT COMPLY
Seems that many of the lawsuits involving Oregon Counties and the State- have all been squashed by the media. In addition to this suit- where are the updates on the legal proceedings against the State, county, or even OSHA regarding the mishandling of the Wuhan Bat virus ? We know they’re out there- we get glimpses of them when they go national- so why doesn’t local media keep us abreast on the level of anger and resistance to Brown’s failed leadership and the obvious government over-reach and violations of our civil liberties ?
“…Portland protests opposing police brutality that occasionally turned violent last summer…”
What a ridiculous statement. Millions in destroyed property. Rape, murder, burning & looting in multiple cities.
All sanctioned by democrats.
Nothing lies more than a liberal. And the liberal press (as seen on cnn, ap, and outlets like ktvz) set the standard for what heights lying can be taken to.
the whole country is supposed to be a 2nd amendment sanctuary. we need to get back to the founding fathers vision of not being infringed
The socialist and communist factions in Oregon will be all over their support for this case hoping to make more citizens defenseless for their drug buddies to rob and assault. But hey, No worries, Sleepy Creepy China Joe Obiden will fix everything!!!! (Just ask Hunter and the ATF!)
I fully believe in the 2nd amendment, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” I also believe that, due to the accessibility and significant advancements on Arms, there should be a way to ensure that the individual holding the Arms is safe with it. It’s never the gun, it’s the person pulling the trigger that has raised issues with the 2nd amendment. How can that be regulated better? No idea, probably can’t. In my own opinion, there’s going to be abuse of power somewhere. There’s always 2 sides of the coin. Will this help some individuals feel better, less restricted, on owning a weapon – yes. Will this make some individuals feel less safe due to the lesser restrictions – yes. It’s a vicious cycle – one that will always be in a constant tug-of-war.
Hmmm. The progressive Oregon government wants everyone disarmed. I wonder why?